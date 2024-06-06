ElGameya, an Egyptian fintech startup revolutionizing the traditional ROSCA (Rotating Savings and Credit Association) model, is thrilled to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com). This esteemed event is a premier platform for technology and innovation, and we were proud to be among the leading innovators showcasing our solutions.

ElGameya has earned a spot in the semifinals of the Supernova Competition, specifically in the fintech and blockchain category. This recognition underscores our commitment to advancing financial inclusion and transparency through cutting-edge technology. Our platform digitizes the ROSCA process, providing users with a seamless, secure, and efficient way to save and borrow money.

During GITEX Africa 2024, ElGameya engaged with industry leaders, potential investors, and technology enthusiasts to discuss our journey, innovations, and the future of fintech in Africa and beyond. Our team demonstrated how our platform works, discussed our recent achievements, and explored opportunities for collaboration.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of GITEX Africa 2024 and to have made it to the semifinals of the Supernova Competition. This platform provides us with a unique opportunity to showcase our innovative solutions and connect with other forward-thinking leaders in the fintech space. We believe that our participation will pave the way for new partnerships and further advancements in our mission to democratize financial services,” said Ahmed Mahmoud, Founder&CEO of ElGameya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

Media Contact:

Ahmed Mahmoud

Founder and CEO

ElGameya

About ElGameya:

ElGameya is an Egyptian fintech startup dedicated to transforming the traditional ROSCA model through digital innovation. Our platform offers a transparent, efficient, and secure way for users to save and borrow money, enhancing financial inclusion and empowering individuals across the region. By leveraging technology, ElGameya aims to simplify the financial landscape and provide accessible financial services to all. For more information, visit http://www.ElGameya.com.