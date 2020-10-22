A photo of the state of Akyem Batabi Church building in the Eastern Region before it collapsed has popped up online.

The building, prior to its collapse, served as the place of worship for several people in the region and other parts of the country.

Adom News‘ Kwasi Azor who has been at the scene reported that the church put up the building about 20 years ago.

READ ALSO:

Church building collapse at Akyem Batabi

Meanwhile, the death toll in the church building collapse has risen to 16.

A total of 23 victims had been retrieved as of Wednesday evening.

More victims are expected to be extricated as rescue operation enters the third day.