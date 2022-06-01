Checkout the profile of the 2nd Vice-Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern region, Felicia Tettey, who is trending for claiming she received GH¢100,000 from the COVID-19 Fund.

In an audio, she recounted how the Akufo-Addo-led administration shared COVID-19 funds to NPP apparatchiks.

Madam Tetteh made the disclosure while reacting to claims that she had squandered cash from the COVID fund met for polling station executives.

Below is her profile:

Felicia Tettey worked as a banker with the Stanbic Bank Ghana Tamale Branch until she resigned and set up her own businesses. She is the CEO of the Tacorabama group operating Restaurants and a Fashion House in Tamale.

She is the Deputy Managing Director of Radio Justice in Tamale and Holy FM at Aflao in the Volta Region.

She was appointed Regional Coordinator of the Ghana is ISchool Feeding Programme in 2017.

She joined mainstream politics when she contested and was elected as the NPP Regional 2nd Vice Chairperson for the Northern Region in 2017.

She was also NPP Parliamentary candidate for Sagnarigu Constituency in the 2020 elections.

Felicia Tetteh is the first candidate in the history of that Constituency to win 45 Polling Stations and also increased the presidential votes.

Mrs Felicia Tettey is married with three children.

She holds an MBA from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and an MA in International Relations at Wisconson University College, Accra