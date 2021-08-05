Diminutive Kumawood actor, Samuel Dabo, popularly known as Yaw Dabo, has shared a new video on social media.

The video has the actor spending time with his Kumawood colleague, Vivian Okyere, who is often referred to as his girlfriend.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Mr Dabo is seen lying on a bed with no shirt on.

Vivian Okyere, who wore an orange-coloured t-shirt over black skirt, stood behind Mr Dabo’s bed.

She massaged the actor to his delight. Amid the massage, Mr Dabo was heard saying that anybody who wanted a similar treatment should head to where he was, a newly-opened beauty shop owned by his sweetheart.

Sharing the video, Mr Dabo praised Vivian Okyere, describing the massage as nice while referring to her as love. “Nice one my love ❤,” he captioned the video.

