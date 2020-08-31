Rapper Medikal has hinted on plans for the next Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), after the just ended event resulted in controversies.

Watching highlights days after the event rolled down its curtains, Medikal says he is overall impressed with the electrifying performances of his colleagues.

He bagged two awards for Hiplife, Hip Hop Artiste of the Year and he could not be any happier.

However, some artistes, who were touted to win specific categories, had the awards flying over their heads, a situation that has risen tempers.

But, for Medikal, if he loses out next year, he will be an exemption to the rule by aiding Ghanaians to troll him rather.

He said if history repeats itself three years ago (when he received seven VGMA nominations, but won none) he will gladly take trolls in good faith.

Medikal also hinted he will go with his old awards so if he doesn’t win anything, he will not feel worthless.

Make nobody worry, next year if I no win any award, I go help you guys Troll me, we went through that few years back, remember ? 😂 — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) August 31, 2020