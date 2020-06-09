An arrest warrant for the arrest of a self-acclaimed pastor, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei who utterd some unpalatable words against Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa, has popped up.

National Security operatives on Tuesday morning stormed the residence of the tough-talking man-of-God and arrested him in rambo-style.

The prophet was arrested while in the middle of a live interview with Accra-based radio station, Hot FM Tuesday.

The preacher was on Monday, heard raining curses on the EC chair over the Commission’s plan to compile a new voter register.

But a section of the public has issues with the arrest and the manner in which the suspect has been handled since he was picked up.

However, subsequently, an arrest warrant has popped up on social media to ostensibly clear clear the air on concerns that there was no warrant for the prophet’s arrest.

Below is what has been making round on social media: