The music business in Ghana keeps thriving as musicians, both ace and budding ones are putting in the work to be the best in the game, both at home and on the international market.

Over the past few weeks to date, these are the top music videos making waves on the video-streaming platform – as at the time of this publication by Adomonline.com:

Check out the top 15 videos below:

Fancy Gadam tops the list with his Nobody song. The song is one of the many hit singles on his yet-to-be-released studio EP, titled ‘One Don.’

Nobody is a love song in which the singer is heard trying to secure his lady from falling in love with another man. It was produced by Dr Fiza while the video was shot by Joe Gameli.

Darkovibes teamed up with Davido on a new song dubbed Je M’appelle. The music video themed on the rich Ghanaian culture has garnered half a million views since it made a debut on the channel.

Captain Planet released his Abodie video two weeks ago which had Rockstar Kuami Eugene featured.

MzVee‘s ‘Coming Home’, which features Nigeria’s superstar, Tiwa Savage, highlights the processes involved in settling down with a partner within the African setting.

The song rides on a beautifully crafted melodic Afrobeats rhythm aiding the two female voices to appreciate the perfectly written lyrics.

The song, which was sung in both Pidgin and English, was produced by Kizzy Beats and visuals directed by Andy Madjitey.

Onto the drill scene, rapper Okese1 features Jay Van on Y3 Wo Lyy. The song is steadily climbing up the charts since its release four days ago.

Rapper Amerado teams up with Kweku Flick & YPee on ‘Sika Besu’… The music video directed by Gordon Appiah has more than 40k views since it was released on October 8, 2021.

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton continues to break barriers in the secular world with her gospel songs. Her new one AWURADE YE which was produced by David Kyei (Kaywa) has indeed come to stay.

Kwesi Arthur steps into the trends with his latest John Wick freestyle. The rapper depicts himself as one who cannot be taken down easily as he has more hit songs coming.

Anyone who has watched the John Wick movie could easily decipher Kwesi Arthur’s reason for titling the song as such.

Okyeame Kwame tells his true love story in his latest song with Adina dubbed Love Locked Down. Following the success of the Love Locked Down book written by the Rap Dacta himself, he further promotes it with beautiful visuals for a good touch.

Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale comes through his militants Ara B and Captan on a new song titled Thugs. The music video was directed by Double Dutch Studios.

Patapaa, undoubtedly, is trending together with Wendy Shay on a new highlife jam dubbed Haters. The song featuring budding singer Twicy was produced by Beatz Fada.

Still on Wendy Shay, the Rufftown Records singer is currently trending after she made controversial wordplays in her new Heat song. The song talks about the hardships in the economy currently.

Rapper Edem took it to Volta this time to feature up-and-coming rappers on his new Woss jam. The song has Kay Stun, Andre Marrs, Squyb, Adjavi Jose and Keeny Ice featured. The colourful drill song is garnering numbers by the day.

One of the rappers who deserve most of the attention in Ghana’s music industry is Tulenkey. He is part of the trend with his new Composure featuring Kofi Mole.

Highlife singer Akwaboah ends the list with Ntro Naa, the second single released off his highly anticipated Lighthouse album. The visuals of this song are apt and very up to standard.