Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has admonished members who lost their party’s primaries over the weekend to be diligent and perform their duties with “promptness” from now till the end of the year.

Out of 41 MPs who lost their bid to continue to stay in Parliament on the ticket of the NPP, only five showed up today.

But speaking on the Floor of Parliament, Prof. Oquaye urged the affected MPs to take the defeat in their stride.

Below are the defeated MPs who showed up Parliament:

Ama Sey- Akwatia

Mark Assibey Yeboah- New juaben south

Ato Panford- Shama

Vincent Odotei sowah – LA Dade Kotokpon

Akua Afriyie – Ablekuma North