President Nana Akufo-Addo has given 11 New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts an opportunity to help deliver his developmental agenda in the Volta Region.

The Volta Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Divine Bosson, who many describe as a workaholic, is one of the nominees of the President.

He is expected to bring development to the regional capital of the region if confirmed by the Ho Municipal Assembly.

Joseph Agbi, Divine Fenu, Emmanuel Gamegah and Maxwell Lugudor were nominated to head the South and North Tongu Districts, and the Keta and Ketu South Municipal Assemblies respectively.

Avegbedor Ablordey, Godwin Dadzawa, Daniel Awumee, Geoffrey Badasu, Martin Kofitse Nyahe and Prosper Kofi Patu were also nominated for the Ketu North, South Dayi, Hohoe, Kpando, Akatsi South and Akatsi North Districts respectively.

Emilia Adzimah was the only female among the 18 names put out by the Presidency to steer government affairs at the District and Municipal Assemblies. She would head the Agotime Ziope District Assembly if confirmed.

According to the list announced on Sunday by the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, President Akufo-Addo maintained seven MDCEs for obviously performing well in their first terms.

The dean of MMDCEs in the Volta Region, Kujo Attah, was nominated to continue heading the North Dayi District Assembly which was ranked best performing among its peers in 2020 with 80.32%.

Etornam Flolu, who replaced Wisdom Semanu Seneadza Esq in October, 2019, was okayed by the President to continue serving in the capacity as the DCE for Afadzato South.

Seth Yormewu was granted a request to continue his development agenda for the Anloga District, carved out of the Keta Municipality on 19 February 2019.

Thomas Moore Zonyira was maintained as the Central Tongu DCE, while some residents are hoping the President’s decision to re-nominate Victor Ernest Appau, as Cheif Executive for Ho West District would inure to their benefit, hoping he builds on the foundation laid between 2016-2020.

Donkor Kadey, who is believed to have initiated the highest number of development projects since the inception of the Adaklu District, in 2012, was as well maintained, to continue serving as District Chief Executive for the Assembly.

Anthony Yormewu was also renominated as Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu North.