The National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), has admonished the teeming youth of the party to accept, respect and uphold the President’s nominees for the positions of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

Pursuant to Article 243(1) of the 1992 constitution of the Republic, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday, 19th September 2021, nominated, for the prior approval of members of the respective assemblies, qualified Ghanaians to occupy the MMDCE positions in the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country.

“The National Youth wing congratulates all the MMDCE nominees and subsequently wishes to admonish the youth of the NPP to unconditionally accept, respect and uphold the well-thought-through choices of the President,” Nana B has said.

He added that “admittedly, we may be disappointed that our preferred candidate was not nominated; however, we must be measured in expressing our disappointment and more-so desist from any protest or demonstration that may compromise peace and security in our locality.”

Nana B called on the unsuccessful MMDCE aspirants to resist the temptations to incite the youth to protest or support any form of protest against their unsuccessful bid, emphasising that it’s in their interest to discourage anyone from protesting whatsoever against the President’s nominees.

“Our tradition is built on the tenets of discipline, respect for authority, law and order, and violence is alien to our ideological orientation. Therefore, our actions and inactions must promote peace, unity and cohesion for the sustenance of our collective progress,” Nana B added.

READ ALSO: