Check out reactions on social media after Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu resigned

On Monday, November 16, 2020, some Ghanaians were thrown into a state of shock after Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, resigned from his office over serious political allegations.

Many of them have taken to the digital platform to express their sentiments over the Agyapa allegations.

According to Mr Amidu, he was not allowed to exercise any independence in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption.

In his letter of resignation, he, among other things, attributed his action to what he described as traumatic experiences following his report on the controversial Agyapa deal.

The events of 12th November 2020 removed the only protection I had from the threats and plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report and dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately.

Fear is the enemy of change and I am prepared from the vacuum created on 12th November 2020 to meet the threats of my demise as the price to pay for serving my country without fear or favour, affection or ill will, parts of his speech read.

