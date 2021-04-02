A polygamous man is surely killing two birds with one stone as he gets set to marry his two lovers at one event.

The husband-to-be triggered mixed reactions on social media after his wedding invitation to the two women was made public.

A part of their invitation read: “Love is like a butterfly, it goes where it pleases and it pleases where it goes. True love is divine and flows from a pure and sincere heart. We have true love in our union. This is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvelous in our eyes.”

The groom, identified as Samson Uloho, has also dropped pre-wedding photos of his two lovers who were standing by his sides.

Evelyn Ikpama and Faith Famous seem to have reached a consensus as the smile on their faces indicated they have welcomed each other as co-wives.