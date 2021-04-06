A man has caught the attention of many after he got married to two women the same day in Abuja.

The young man, identified as Bashiru Ahmad Abaji, is reported to have organised a plush ceremony over the weekend.

His two brides, Zainab and Nafisat, were all smiles as they were adorned in their Muslim marriage regalia.

The groom posted the pictures on social media to celebrate his understanding spouses.

Polyamory relationship is fast becoming a norm in some parts of Nigeria.

Another pre-wedding photoshoot of a man with two lovers caused a stir on social media.