The much-anticipated wedding of a Nigerian man set to marry two women has come off, weeks after his wedding invitation went viral.

Samson Uthuko Uloho triggered reactions when he posted pre-wedding photos of himself and his partners locked in a warm embrace.

He stated in their invitation that his decision is born out of love, which he said goes where it pleases and pleases where it goes.

Samson also added that the polygamous wedding is the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in his eyes, as well as that of his brides.

The peach-themed wedding is said to have been graced by multitudes who wanted to confirm if the wedding was a hoax or real.