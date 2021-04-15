The attention of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) has been drawn to information circulating on social media and short message service (SMS) about the sale of the Commission’s recruitment e-vouchers at GCB’s Head Office or by dialing *718*1# on mobile phones by some unscrupulous individuals.

The Commission by this release wishes to inform the general public that the said information is false and should be completely disregarded.

The Commission, however, wishes to state that its vacancies and/or recruitments are always announced or published on its website and in the National Dailies.

Additionally, all payments for application forms of such vacancies and/or recruitments are made at the cash office at the secretariat of the Commission.

The general public is advised to be wary of such fraudsters and should report such persons to the Ghana Police Service.

Anyone who pays money to such unscrupulous individuals does so at his/her own risk.

SIGNED

SHEILA FRIMPONG

AG. DIRECTOR COMMERCIALIZATION AND

COMMUNICATION DIRECTORATE