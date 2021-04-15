The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), has cautioned the public against viral reports of ongoing recruitment.

The outfit says it has observed that some unscrupulous persons are circulating text messages about the alleged sale of recruitment e-vouchers at the GCB Head Office or via a USSD code.

However, a statement signed by the Director of the Commercialization and Communication Directorate, Sheila Frimpong, described the information as false and must be disregarded.

The statement urged members of the public who are interested in working with the outfit to visit its website for the list of available vacancies.

“Additionally, all payments for application forms of such vacancies and/or recruitments are made at the cash office at the secretariat of the Commission,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below:

The attention of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) has been drawn to information circulating on social media and short message service (SMS) about the sale of the Commission’s recruitment e-vouchers at GCB’s Head Office or by dialling *718*1# on mobile phones by some unscrupulous individuals.

The Commission by this release wishes to inform the general public that the said information is false and should be completely disregarded.

The Commission, however, wishes to state that its vacancies and/or recruitments are always announced or published on its website and in the National Dailies. Additionally, all payments for application forms of such vacancies and/or recruitments are made at the cash office at the secretariat of the Commission.

The general public is advised to be wary of such fraudsters and should report such persons to the Ghana Police Service. Anyone who pays money to such unscrupulous individuals does so at his/her own risk.