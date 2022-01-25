A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has showered praises on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, after the latter appeared in parliament dressed like a king.

In his first sitting in parliament for the year 2022, Mr Bagbin showed up draped in a blue kente, with a white short-sleeved shirt, and a matching gold crown, akin to traditional leaders.

Reacting to the new style of the Speaker of Parliament, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko expressed excitement at what he had seen, adding that it makes the leader of parliament look “culturally, representatively cool!”

READ ALSO:

He was, however, quick to add that he hopes, by this new look of the Speaker, he would not begin to exact kingly thoughts in his leadership.

“I kinda like it! Original! Culturally, representatively cool! So long as he doesn’t get majestically carried away with kingly thoughts and behaviour,” he tweeted.