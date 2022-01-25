The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has stated that, the Covid-19 pandemic has allowed the private sector to be innovative in the use of local resources to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including nose masks, hand sanitisers to help contain the spread of the virus.

He attributed this to the boldness of President Akufo-Addo to initiate a public private partnership to embark on a massive disinfection exercise across the country.

Dr Agyepong made the observation while delivering an address at the opening of the 73rd Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

This year’s New Year’s School, which is being held at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana, is on the theme; ‘Covid-19 and Socio-economic Dynamics in Ghana.’

Meanwhile, Dr Agyepong has been appointed as a member of the University of Ghana’s Advisory Team.

Despite the devastation effects of Covid, he said local resources have come handy in the production of elements which are assisting in the fight against Covid in the country.

With the onset of the pandemic and in the wake of the closure of air, land and sea borders, Ghana came out with what he termed home grown measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.”

He recounted that a total of 45 waste treatment plants across the country comprising 16 solid waste treatment plants, 16 liquid waste treatment plants and 13 medical wastes plants were currently undergoing construction.

Dr Agyepong, thus, entreated Ghanaians to actively get involve in reviving the economy back on track.

According to him, the national disinfection exercise saw the disinfection of about 2,500 markets across the country within two days, adding that it has also offered employment to some 2,500 people.

“…over 77,000 schools, churches and mosques benefited from the nationwide disinfection operation which has helped in curbing the spread of the virus,” he further said.

The Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mrs. Mary Chinery-Hesse, who was the Chairperson for the opening, was upbeat that the government’s “Obaatanpa” programme will seek to boost socioeconomic development in the mist of the pandemic.

She explained that New Year School event provided a unique platform for birthing ideas for national development, stressing that it (the New Year School) has continued to birth themes which have set the tone for worth consideration, particularly the times that country has found itself.

She gave the assurance that the annual event will go beyond the normal rhetoric and continue to bridge the gap between academia and industry.