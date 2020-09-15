The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the neglect of the Ashanti region in infrastructural development by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is enough reason to vote against the party.

According to former Ashanti Regional Minister, Eric Opoku, though the NPP has borrowed so much for development of the country, the stronghold of the party is yet to benefit.

Comparing the track record of the NDC and NPP in terms of infrastructure, he said both parties are miles apart.

Kumasi Central Market among other satellite markets developed by the John Mahama government are examples of economic investments given by the party.

Mr Opoku called on the people of the Ashanti region to vote for the NDC for more development.