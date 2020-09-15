General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has cautioned Ghanaians not to be swayed by the developmental projects being undertaken by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Nketia has tagged the ongoing projects by the government as election-winning gimmicks which will stall after the December polls.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, made the comment while addressing party members at a Town Hall Meeting in the Ashanti region to explain his party’s ‘Peoples’ Manifesto’ to the people.

He could not fathom why the Akufo-Addo-led government did not execute these projects in the last three years but is using just three months for them.

“You were given four years, you have done more than three years, now you are being asked to account to the people, you are now cutting sods for projects. If you could not embark on any massive projects in three years, what you can do in three months?” he quizzed.

The NDC scribe said the conduct of the NPP is an attestation that it is only interested in power and not the welfare of the people.

“Can we construct roads in three months? Can we construct hospitals in three months? Can we construct pipes in three months?” He asked and the people replied “No”.

Mr Nketia said the NDC is the only political party that has the interest of Ghana at heart and should be given the nod to rescue Ghana from total collapse.