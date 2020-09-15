Baby Mama of Shatta Wale, Michy, has advised young ladies to never move in with a man without the blessings of their parents.

Currently, there is a worrying trend of women moving in to stay with their boyfriends although they are not married.

This worrying trend has left a number of ladies being ‘used and dumped’ by these men who have already had their way with them.

Speaking to Emelia Brobbey in an interview, Michy indicated that her mother was against her joining Shatta Wale and his showbiz but as a young girl, she wanted to explore, hence her decision to join the musician.

She advised that as a young lady, it’s always imperative to ensure that “your parents bless you before you move out because that blessing will lead your path to greatness.

“I will want to advise every young lady out there that it’s important to receive the blessings of your parents, especially your mother before you leave your house for any man’s house or into any relationship.”