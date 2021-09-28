Actor Lilwin has released photos with his alleged girlfriend, and Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, and fans cannot keep calm.

The two were spotted having a good time in the photos from the set of an upcoming movie.

Clad in white outfits, they beamed with smiles as they pose for the camera to the delight of their teeming fans.

In one of the photos, Miss Ababio had her left hand around Lilwin’s neck while the latter wrapped his around the actress’ waist.

Lilwin took to his Instagram page to share the photos which have stirred massive reactions.