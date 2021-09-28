A Nigerian lawmaker has brought to light the final words of a university student who died shortly after her graduation.

The deceased, Rukayat Rukayat Umar, reportedly passed on on September 20, 2021.

Her death, which has left friends and relatives in shock, follows her graduation from the Federal University of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, Nigeria.

The lawmaker, Saidu Baba Ahmed, a member of Kwara State House of Assembly, who described the deceased as a daughter, said he was devastated.

Taking to his Facebook page to eulogise the deceased, Mr Ahmed noted he was with Miss Umar at the hospital prior to her death.

The distraught father disclosed he could still hear the final words echo in his ears.

READ ON:

He wrote: I could still hear the echo of her last words when I visited her at the hospital around 10:30. ‘Baba zulu’ as she fondly calls me, there is no amount of pain which I am going through now comparable to the pain of my struggles to attain my BSc certificate. Now I am ready for NYSC.

‘The pain my father and mother went through to see that success might double. We might both not be able to enjoy the fruit of our labour.’

His post has left friends and family in tears amid glowing tributes in her honour.

Read the post below: