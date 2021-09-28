The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has cautioned the public against viral reports of ongoing recruitment.

The outfit says the advertisement is fast circulating, especially on social media but it is false and urged the public to disregard it.

The GRA, in a statement, noted they do not request payment for any kind of recruitment.

In a statement, they warned people who engage with these individuals that they do so at their own risk.

“The general public is, therefore, advised not to engage with any person or group of persons claiming to be recruiting on behalf of the GRA.

“Those who deal with such individuals do so at their own risk,” the statement warned.

Read the statement below:

GRA

DISCLAIMER NOTICE: GRA IS NOT RECRUITING

The attention of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been drawn to recent notices especially on social media, that Authority is recruiting.

GRA wishes to inform the general public that, this information is false and therefore should be disregarded.

The general public is therefore advised not to engage with any person or group of persons claiming to be recruiting on behalf of GRA.

Those who deal with such individuals, do so at their own risk.

The Authority also wishes to inform the general public that GRA does not request for payment of any kind for recruitment.

The general public should take note and be guided accordingly.

COMMISSIONER-GENERAL