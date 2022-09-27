Ghana was at a standstill as some of the nation’s best musicians rocked the stage with other International artistes at the Black Stars Square in Accra.

The main focus of the festival was to end extreme poverty. Fans get free tickets to the events through charitable acts such as watching videos and signing petitions on their website

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Gyakie from Ghana alongside Usher, Stormzy, Tems, SZA, H.E.R and other surprised musicians entertained Ghanaians and Nigerians at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Ghana’s screen goddess, Joselyn Dumas, leading star for most of Shirley Frimpong Manso’s sparrow Productions movies was one of the hostess of the first-ever event in Ghana.

The style icon Joselyn, and her glam team, including stylist Kevin Vincent and fashion designer Epiphani gave onlookers a beautiful sight with her fashion choices.