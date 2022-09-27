Tyson Fury has declared he will not be fighting Anthony Joshua because “no contract has been signed” after his self-imposed 5:00 pm deadline on Monday.

Joshua said on Sunday he will sign the contract to fight Fury after the WBC champion issued an ultimatum if they are to put together their all-British heavyweight battle this year.

Fury, who initially called for Joshua to sign the contract by Monday, returned to Instagram to state that Joshua had until 5pm otherwise he will walk away from the deal.

He goes on to say: “I always knew you didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy King. Good luck with your career, and your life.”

Joshua had assured Fury on Sunday that he would sign the contract, saying: “It’s not in my hands, it’s with the legal team. That’s why you hire lawyers. You know the history of boxing, make sure you get your legal terms right.

“Of course, I’m going to sign a contract. It’s just with some lawyers at the minute.”

Fury may still fight before the end of the year, but the undisputed showdown with WBO, WBA and IBF titlist Oleksandr Usyk will have to wait until next year.

Mahmoud Charr last week called on Fury to forget about fighting Joshua in December, and to fight him instead.

Former WBA ‘regular’ champion Charr insists Fury should not be fighting Joshua, following AJ’s back-to-back defeats at the hands of Usyk.

“First of all, if Fury fights AJ next, it’s not good for boxing. AJ is mentally broken and he needs recovery from his two losses,” Charr told Sky Sports.

“If Eddie Hearn accepts this fight vs Fury, Eddie [will] have to change his business. I think Fury will give AJ a bad knockout, [given] his mental position now.

“Everyone knows Fury promised more than one time to fight me. If he is the real Spartan, he must fight the real Superman. It’s me.

“I’m coming from a five-win [streak] and God gave me another chance to live. Everyone knows I come from getting shot in my stomach and two hip operations. Never forget, seven months later I became the first Arabic heavyweight champion of the world.

“This story is the same like Fury, to not give up and fight for legacy. I want Fury next. Don’t be scared, Spartan, take my challenge!”