Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah’s priceless reaction about the LGBTQ+ debate has caused a stir on social media.

During a panel discussion, the host of the show asked her about her opinion on the current controversial topic.

This comes after the United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited Ghana on March 29, 2023 and urged Ghana to respect the rights of the gay community.

However, when Jackie Appiah was asked to state her stance, she said she was minding her business.

“I am thinking about myself,” she said while raising both hands in the air during the discussion on UTV.

Her priceless reaction got many people wondering why she was shying away from the debate.