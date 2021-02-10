Minister-Designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has said it will be difficult for him to reveal the amount of money spent so far on the Covid-19 fight.

According to him, though the exact amount is not readily available, the government has already exhausted some $100 million dollars that was allocated.

However, he added the government is in the process to secure an additional $120 million loan from the World Bank to support the fight.

He revealed this while responding to a question by a member of the Appointments Committee, Eric Opoku and the ranking Member, Haruna Iddrisu during his vetting on Wednesday.

“How much this country has spent will be difficult for me because we did some sectorial expenditure including the military and police and were in the process of securing the loan from the world bank,” he said.

He noted the Finance Minister had already given accounts of the expenditure, stating that any further details could be derived from him.

