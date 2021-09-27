Lead counsel for 28-year-old Josephine Simons, who allegedly faked her kidnap and pregnancy, has said her client may spend not more than six months in jail if she is found guilty by the court.

“The charge against my client is a misdemeanour and it means that if she is found guilty and going to be sentenced, it will not be more than 6 months,” he told journalists after the court sitting on Monday.

Fiifi Buckman’s comment comes after she was granted bail by the Takoradi Habour Circuit Court.

Making her first appearance, following her alleged confession on Friday that gained the entire nation’s interest, the 28-year-old was admitted to a bail of GHC50,000 with sureties.

Charged with deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic, she pleaded not guilty when she appeared in court.

Takoradi woman- Josephine Simons bail

Her plea, however, goes contrary to a police report that she confessed to faking her kidnapping and pregnancy.

Her case has been adjourned to October 14, 2021.

But Mr Buckman said it is the court that would determine the actual confession of the suspect.

“If the confessions were final, my client would have been convicted and sentenced but it is the court that would determine the actual confession, and then we have to go through the mini-trial where the investigator will be made to stand in the box and will be cross-examined as to ascertain the veracity of the confession they claim the woman gave them,” he said.