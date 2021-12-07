Commemorative coins of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will be launched on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

The 24-carat gold coins were approved by the Bank of Ghana in honour of his 20th anniversary as the Asantehene.

The coins will weigh at least 31.104g and have a diameter of 37mm.

The front of the coin has an image of Otumfuo adorned in royal outfits coupled with some adinkra symbols Obi nka bi to wit, no one should bite the other and Mpatabo which is a symbol of peace and reconciliation on it.

The back also captures an image of the golden stool said to be the royal and divine throne of kings of the Ashanti people and the ultimate symbol of power in Asante.

Born Nana Barima Kwaku Duah, Osei Tutu II is the 17th Asantehene of the Asante Kingdom.

He was enstooled on 26 April 1999.

The commemorative coin will be exclusively auctioned to the public and proceeds used to fund the establishment of the Cultural Resource Centre.

The resource centre will also promote traditional and customary conflict resolution in the country.

Check out the full features below: