The Minority is playing musical chairs with the future of Ghanaians, Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said.

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, posited that the aim of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament is for the citizenry to suffer to aid their political fortunes ahead of the 2024 general election.

The Minority rejected the 2022 budget demanding that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta makes modifications.

They cited the inclusion of the ‘Agyapa’ and GNPC-Aker Energy deals in the budget as some of their reasons for rejecting the economic policy on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Though the Majority has overturned their decision and approved it, the government is still engaging the Minority MPs to reach a consensus.

The Minority argues that the approval of the budget will impose further hardship on Ghanaians.

But Kwame Baffoe on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, said the NDC MPs are just being deceptive.

“The Minority has no moral right to reject this budget over taxes. They are just making noise to deceive Ghanaians for their votes,” he stated.

The NPP man claimed the Minority MPs are just using their numbers to frustrate government business due to the unprecedented achievement of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

“They [Minority] knows the 2022 Budget will generate enough revenue for government so they want to oppose it for teachers, nurses, doctors, and the entire citizens to suffer,” he bemoaned.

Abronye DC commended the government for remaining resolute and focused in spite of the “machinations of the NDC”.