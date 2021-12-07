Bono Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) claims he is not only a talker but also a doctor of books.

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, said aside his busy schedule, he has taken time to further his education.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, he said he is qualified for any position in government.

The NPP Bono Regional Chairman holds a Postgraduate in International Relations and Diplomacy, Bachelor of Law degree, a professional certificate in Criminal and Intelligence Gathering, Masters in Energy Economics and Degree in Marketing just to mention a few.

Abronye DC also revealed that he is pursuing another Master’s programme at Coventry University in the United Kingdom.

In spite of all these educational qualifications, the key NPP communicator is yet to catch the eye of President Akufo-Addo.

However, Abronye DC said he is not bothered because of his pursuit to better his curriculum vitae and not for political positions.

What was most important to him, he added, was to see the NPP and President Akufo-Addo in government.

