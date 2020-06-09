The Electoral Commission (EC) has set June 30, 2020 for the compilation of new voters’ register.

A statement signed by the Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, Dr. Bossman Asare said the exercise will be held at all registration centres and district offices of the EC throughout the country.

This follows the approval of its Constitutional Instrument (C.I. 126) by Parliament on Tuesday June 9, 2020 which will allow the Commission to compile a new voters’ register with new requirements.

The Commission has written to all the political parties to prepare for the nationwide exercise.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had argued that the C.I. will disenfranchise many Ghanaians who do not have a passport or Ghana Card – as the new requirements demand – before they can register to vote in the December 2020 elections.

The EC maintained that, a new voter register is the only way to guarantee a free, fair and credible elections.

It is therefore urging eligible voters to participate in the exercise to deepen Ghana’s democracy.