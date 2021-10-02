Kumawood actor, Bill Asamoah, has laid his mother to rest after giving her a befitting funeral on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

The late Esther Owusu Assuming passed on on Monday, July 19, after battling a short illness.

The final funeral took place today, October 2, at H/No 23 A Block B Daaho, Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Asamoah, who says his late mum had always been his role model and shaped him into the person he is today, is mourning her with family members, colleagues in the entertainment industry, and well-wishers.

READ ALSO:

Celebrities, including actress Emelia Brobbey and other personalities, were in attendance.

Heartbreaking photos showing Mr Asamoah in a somber mood and actress Emelia Brobbey arriving at the ongoing funeral have emerged on social media.