Ghanaian businessman cum politician, Hassan Ayariga, has thrown a massive, luxurious birthday party at his home with stars and public figures in attendance.



Some exclusive pictures from Mr Ayariga’s Facebook page captured the 50-year-old political aspirant for the All People’s Congress (APC) donning a gold and white kaftan while attending to his guests.



Present with him, was his wife, Anita Ayariga, and children, all in matching gold and white coloured outfits.



The luxurious birthday party was nothing short of live performances, music, food, and many happy faces surrounding the APC leader.





A black and gold cake almost the height of a 12-year-old was cut and a birthday song sang for the celebrant.



The likes of the Inspector-General of Ghana Police, Dr Akuffo Dampare, Despite, Ofori Sarpong, Edem, A Plus, Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, and media personality, Kafui Dey, among other public figures, were present to celebrate the politician.