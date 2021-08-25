Most famous personalities don’t take delight in revealing their real age but the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has joined the train to do so.

Mr Boadu has revealed he will turn 52 in October 2021, an age many may doubt due to his stature and body size.

He decided to talk about his age on Adom TV’s Badwam show when a conversation on his youthful looks came up.

Mr Boadu, recounting how far he has come in life, said he owed it all to God.

According to him, it is not by his own strength or healthy living but the Grace that keeps him going.

He stated the party work he has committed himself to requires strength and energy, adding he was grateful to God that he has been kept going.

Mr Boadu is an accountant, a native of Assin Fosu in the Central Region, and a father of four.

He has occupied various positions in the NPP from his days as a polling station executive to the constituency and finally the national level.