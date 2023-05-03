Ten months after she went on an unannounced hiatus, controversial socialite Abena Korkor has made a comeback.

Her return brings an answer to a lot of questions on her whereabouts and her mental state.

Prior to her absence, she underwent a serious mental breakdown and her utterances caused havoc for her associates, especially those in the higher echelon.

On the advice of her fans and management, she suspended all social activities for what she said is a spiritual journey involving meditation.

After 42 weeks, she made a brief visit to her Instagram page where she posted a photo of herself looking dashing in a black outfit.

She captioned with emojis depicting thanksgiving, hope and love.