Former Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Charlotte Osei has wished all Ghanaians a blissful Christmas season.
“Merry Christmas everyone. Be blessed!” she said in a tweet.
Merry Christmas everyone. Be blessed!— Charlotte Osei (@char_osei) December 25, 2020
Several public figures wished Ghanaians a memorable seas this year.
READ ALSO:
Former EC boss Charlotte Osei breaks silence on current state of Ghana
Charlotte Osei prays for peaceful elections
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former president John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade Minister Alan Kyeremateng, Kumbungu Lawmaker Ras Mubarak have all wished Ghanaians a joyous occasion.