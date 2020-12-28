Former Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Charlotte Osei has wished all Ghanaians a blissful Christmas season.

“Merry Christmas everyone. Be blessed!” she said in a tweet.

Merry Christmas everyone. Be blessed! — Charlotte Osei (@char_osei) December 25, 2020

Several public figures wished Ghanaians a memorable seas this year.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former president John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade Minister Alan Kyeremateng, Kumbungu Lawmaker Ras Mubarak have all wished Ghanaians a joyous occasion.