The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has prayed for a successful and prosperous second-term of office for President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

The incumbent party presented its supplication to the Almighty God during a National Thanksgiving Service held on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

“It is the party’s hope and prayer that the good Lord would continue to bless our dear country and its leaders, and may He make the second-term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo even more successful and prosperous,” the party said.

In a statement released by the NPP and sighted by JoyNews, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu indicated that the service dubbed: “Ebenezer, thus far the Lord has helped us… For the battle is the Lord’s” (1 Samuel 7:12, 1 Samuel 17:47) was held on the heel of a peacefully conducted 2020 general election.

Mr John Boadu also applauded party executives, campaign team members and the media for their immense support in ensuring a peaceful election and victory for the NPP in the just-ended polls.

Prayer sessions were led by several Reverend Ministers including Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, Most Rev. Dr. Justice Offei Akfrofi, Bishop Owusu Bempah, Rev. Frimpong Manso among many others.

The National Thanksgiving Service was attended by party kingpins, government officials, Members of Parliament-elect, party sympathizers and members of the general public.