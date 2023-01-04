The Office of the Special Prosecutor says it is investigating no less than 132 suspected corruption and corruption-related offences which are at various levels of consideration.

The OSP lists some of the cases to involve former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, whose case was referred for investigation by President Akufo-Addo following Tiger Eye PI’s documentary Galamsey Economy; as well as a probe into the estate of the late New Patriotic Party kingpin, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, which is alleged to contain the controversial bequeathing of portions of state lands at the Achimota Forest in Accra to his family members.

Also listed for investigation is the case of Akonta Mining Limited, a mining firm said to belong to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, (Chairman Wontumi) and its alleged involvement in illegal mining at a prohibited forest reserve.

The OSP provides the list of cases being investigated in its latest half-yearly report issued December 31, 2022, and covering the OSP’s activities from August 2022 to December 2022.

The report covers cases already being prosecuted in the courts, those for which investigations have been concluded, and those still under investigation.

Unnamed officials of the Bank of Ghana, the Ghana Police Service, the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited, the Gaming Commission, Ghana Water Company Limited, and the National Sports Authority, among others, are all being investigated for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences, according to the report.

Below are excerpts of the report:

Ongoing Investigations

Charles Adu Boahen

Upon a referral by the President of the Republic by a letter dated 14 November 2022, the Office commenced an investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

The corruption allegations are contained in an investigative documentary titled, Galamsey Economy – published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Allegations of Attempt to Bribe Members of Parliament by Wealthy Businessman

The Office has commenced an investigation into allegations of an attempt by an unnamed and wealthy businessman to bribe some members of the majority caucus of Parliament. The Office has triggered a liaison with the office of the Speaker of Parliament in this regard.

Electricity Company of Ghana Limited

The Office has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the termination of a Distribution, Loss Reduction and Associated Network Improvement Project contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC).

Gaming Commission of Ghana

The Office has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the procurement of and the award of a contract to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

Illegal Mining

The Office has commenced an investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of illegal small-scale mining. The investigation targets some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission.

It also targets the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of

excavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets.

The investigation further targets the activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining; and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives.

National Sports Authority

The Office has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of contracts awarded by the National Sports Authority for the provision of goods and services to the following entities:

• Acoma Green Consult

• Tabee Gh. Limited

• Wanschie Car Rentals

• Obiri Car Rentals

• No Farmer No Fortune

• STC Clinic

• Bobina Solutions

• Mum & Sons Signature

Ghana Water Company Limited

The Office has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of contracts awarded by Ghana Water Company Limited for the provision of goods and services to the following entities:

• Nayak 96 Enterprise

• Dencom Construction Works

• Edmus Limited

• Jomaks

• Espab Construction Limited

• Roger More Construction Limited

• Velech Enterprise

• Intermec Gh. Limited

• A.J.I. Trading & Construction Limited

Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority

Following the publication by the Office of an investigation report on 3 August 2022 in respect of a complaint against Labianca Company Limited and the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, the Special Prosecutor directed the commencement of a wider investigation into the issuance of customs advance rulings and markdowns of benchmark values.

The OSP has also commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division between 1 July 2016 and 15August 2022.

Airbus SE

Investigation is ongoing in respect of alleged bribery by Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, in respect of the sale and purchase of military aircrafts for the Republic. The Office is engaged with INTERPOL and the central authorities of the United Kingdom and the United States under the mutual legal assistance regime.

Bank of Ghana

Investigation is ongoing in respect of the banking and financial sector crisis that precipitated the collapse of some banks and financial institutions and the financial sector clean-up and recapitalisation reforms. The investigation targets alleged corruption and corruption-related offences perpetrated by some officials of the Bank of Ghana, banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, and financial holding companies.

Ghana Police Service

Investigation is ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy.

The investigation targets specific cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences and acts of the use of office for profit, abuse of office, abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism, victimisation and the selection of unqualified persons.

Estate of Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie alias Sir John

Investigation is ongoing in respect of alleged improper acquisition of state-protected land at the Achimota Forest enclave and the Sakumono Ramsar site by the deceased former Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission.

Following the refusal by the High Court, Accra to affirm the freezing order issued by the Special Prosecutor, the Office appealed to the Court of Appeal, Civil Division, Accra for a reversal of the decision of the High Court to facilitate the investigation and the final resolution of the matter.

Other Cases

The Office is also investigating one hundred and twenty (120) other cases at various levels of consideration. These would be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage.

This is a policy intended to protect the privacy of individuals and the business operations of institutions and companies, and to avoid unnecessary stigmatisation.