A 22-year-old charcoal seller, Kwabenya Gyata, has been found hanging dead in an abandoned public toilet at Gomoa Obiri in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

Reports indicate that the deceased went missing some days ago before being discovered dead in the abandoned public toilet.

In an interview with Adom News, Chief of Gomoa Obiri, Nana Obiri Darko Apoh Bondam V, stated that his checks revealed the deceased took his own life over a GHS 3,000 debt.

He indicated that the deceased received the sum from a client for bulk purchase of charcoal, but he failed to render the service or refund the money as he had already squandered it.

To avoid further embarrassment, Nana Obiri Apoh suspects the deceased took his own life.

The matter has been reported to the police and the body has been retrieved.

