Chief Executive Officer of Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore, says his side will maintain their Ghana Premier League status with two games to end the season.

The Wonder Club is now 15th with 42 points after 32 games and will have to win their two remaining games to keep their chances alive.

They are competing for survival against teams such as Karela United, Tamale City, and King Faisal, among others.

However, Oluboi Commodore is confident in his team and hopeful of salvaging their season in the last two games.

“We are confident that we will survive relegation. We have two games to end the season, so if we can win four out of the six points we will be safer than necessary.

“Even if we get three out of the six points, we can stay depending on other results. We will not rely on other results so we will approach the remaining two games stronger,” he said.

In their last two matches, Great Olympics will travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC in the matchday 33 fixture before welcoming Nsoatreman FC at the Sogakope Park on the final day.

READ ALSO