Under fire Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has for the second time appeared before the parliamentary committee probing allegations against him but instead with a new legal team.

When he appeared before the committee last Tuesday, Mr Ofori-Atta was legally represented by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a barrister called to the Ghana and English Bar and a managing partner of Africa Legal Associates.

The new legal team of Mr Ofori-Atta, comprised Addo Atuah and Jacob Acquah Sampson.

Eva Mends, Technical Coordinating Director at the Finance Ministry, was also with the Finance Minister to give any technical assistance if necessary.

The Finance Minister, who was clad in all white when he appeared before the committee on Friday, is facing a seven-point censure motion filed against him by the Minority in Parliament.

If the motion is successful, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would have no choice than to dismiss his Finance Minister.

The Speaker of Parliament tasked an eight-member committee to probe the Minority’s allegations and has seven days to submit its report to the House for debate.

Economic hardship: I am truly sorry – Ken Ofori-Atta says as…