

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor and her husband, Kofi Donkor, are taking their fans behind the scenes of their lives in their new book.

The couple has announced that they have authored a book titled ‘Beyond The Rythm’.

Mr Donkor, who doubles as his wife’s manager, made the announcement on his Facebook page.

He revealed that the book focuses on their lives, their journey to being husband and wife and venturing into the music industry.

“We are hopeful that our story will entertain you and the lessons therein will inspire you to keep pushing your own dream for life,” he wrote.

Mr Donkor revealed that the book will be available for sale at the 2023 Celestial Praiz concert.

The 10th edition of the concert is expected to come off on Monday, March 6, 2023.

