

Fast-rising Nollywood actor, Stanley Rabbi Okoro, who’s popularly known for his comedy movie roles, has passed on.

According to reports, Stanley Okoro, died after taking food suspected to have contained poison, on Wednesday, August 11.

Ironically, he was noted for playing roles that portrayed him as a glutton who is often poisoned to death.

Mr Okoro, who, apart from acting comedy roles in movies, also featured as a professional MC and was doing that before he broke into the Nollywood industry.

Indeed, the sad news of his passing has garnered several reactions from many people who knew him both in-person and also in the movies.

Celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the death of their colleague.

His death comes days after veteran actor, Rich Oganiru, passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, August 10, after a short illness.