Adom TV’s top-ranking late-night show After Hours With Kwame Oboadie will return to the station this Friday with major inclusions and improvements, aimed at entertaining the station’s audience even more than before.

The show will return with regular host and popular social media comedian, Kwame Oboadie.

The first episode of the all-new season will air this Friday the 13th of August 2021, with its first guest, Ayisi.

Now gearing up for its third season, After Hours will air on Fridays at 9:00 pm and will see its runtime increase to an hour-and-a-half.

After Hours is a late-night show that takes a satirical look at all the top trending news happening across the country and beyond. The show also sees some of the country’s top personalities being interviewed by the ever-animated Oboadie.

The first two seasons of the show amassed over four million views on YouTube, including an interview with controversial pastor Kumchacha, which has been viewed over a million times on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched Ghanaian interviews on the platform.

Now, the show promises to be more exciting, livelier as it aims to bring Adom TV viewers closer to all the top celebrities the country has to offer.

Follow After Hours (@AfterHourGh) across all social media platforms for more updates.