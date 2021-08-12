No fewer than 31 lawyers have expressed their interest in defending a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, suspended in connection with a $1.1m scam involving a self-confessed fraudster, Ramon Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi.



Barrister Bappah Salisu, who spoke for the group of lawyers drawn from the 19 Northern states in the country, disclosed this on Wednesday, August 11, in a statement issued in Abuja.



The legal practitioners said their decision to offer free legal services to Mr Kyari was in response to the recent call by the Coalition of Northern Groups for the preservation of his fundamental rights following an indictment by a court in the United States (US)of America.



According to him, there were several procedural lapses bordering on breaches of international protocol in the FBI’s attempt to have Kyari, a former Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, extradited to the US to face criminal charges.



“We would raise questions involving the possibility of breaches of Mr Kyari’s fundamental rights entrenched in Articles 6 and 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right which essentially state that every individual shall have the right to liberty and to the security of his person and every individual shall have the right to have his cause heard.”



“This comprises the right to an appeal to competent national organs against acts of violating his fundamental rights as recognised and guaranteed by conventions, laws, regulations and customs in force.



“The right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court or tribunal; the right to defence, including the right to be defended by counsel of his choice; the right to be tried within a reasonable time by an impartial court or tribunal,” he said.

