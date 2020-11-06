Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has suggested to the Ghana Football Association a way of eulogising soccer heroes.

To him, it is about time some sportsmen receive accolades for putting Ghana on the map after years of toil and statues won’t be a bad idea.

He suggested that a museum should be created to house the sculptures for memorial purposes.

Ghana, he added, must celebrate the Abedi Peles, Anthony Yeboahs to the Stephen Appiahs like Argentina did for Maradona and Brazil for world Pele.

He made the suggestion in a birthday post to Abedi Pele who has blessed the Black Stars with his three sons; Ibrahim, Dede and Jordan Ayew.