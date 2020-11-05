Ghanaian actress and producer, Kafui Danku, has wowed social media users with her latest photos.

She has released beautiful family photos showing her adorable two children

From the photo, she twinned with her kids in a lovely outfit.

Holding the two kids, the award-winning actress posed beautifully for the camera. Captioning one of the photos, she wrote: “Falling for #rootscanada this fall.”

The photos have caught the attention of many social media users who have extended their compliments to the actress.