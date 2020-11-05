Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on young Ghanaian business executives and entrepreneurs to position themselves for better days ahead under his administration.

According to him, his $10 billion Big Push investment programme will provide limitless opportunities for Ghanaian businesses to expand and flourish, helping to better the economy of the country, while providing jobs for the youth.

Speaking at an Accra Speaks event dubbed: ‘An Evening with John Dramani Mahama’, he said his $10 billion Big Push agenda will, in 5 years, tackle Ghana’s infrastructural deficit by completing various abandoned projects and projects commenced by the current and previous administrations.

These projects he said would be awarded to only Ghanaian indigenous companies in order to provide jobs and create wealth for local businesses.

“The Eastern corridor road will be one of the key priorities for completion. Major markets will be re-engineered and constructed in Accra, Aflao, Mankessim, Techiman, Kintampo, Sampa, Elubo, Nima, Madina, Asesewa and many others.

“Architects engineers surveyors contractors artisans must be of good cheer because only locally registered professionals, contractors and artisans will be used under this policy. And we anticipate that this will create more than 400,000 jobs.

“So I say to you all Ghanaians registered businesses today, position yourselves for better days ahead in the coming months and over the next four years.”

According to John Mahama, under his next government, contracts will be awarded based on meritocracy and not on political, ethnic or social affiliations.

“Access to opportunity under my government will not be based on your political colour, your ethnicity or which family you come from or what your name is. We’ll do our part as a government and provide opportunities for all and we invite the private sector to join us to create 250,000 jobs every year; 1 million jobs in four years for Ghanaians.”

He said he’s certain of the feasibility of his policy and urged the private sector to join him make it a reality.

“We’ve thoroughly considered the programme and the projects and their approaches, we know they’re feasible and innovative. The Big Push, tax cuts for jobs and massive investments for agribusiness, and so I urge you to vote for the NDC and for me on December 7 and let us together create jobs and transform our nation,” he said.